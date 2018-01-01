{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>customize with nikeid>nike dunk","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|custom:customize with nikeid|collections:nike dunk","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"11978","facetValueName":"Nike Dunk","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":4,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12519121","12519135","11996659","11996708"],"name":"NIKEiD专属定制 Nike Dunk 鞋类. 耐克中国官方商城","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"11978","facetValueName":"Nike Dunk","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}

NIKEiD专属定制 Nike Dunk 鞋类 男子

女子 缩小范围 4 商品 排序依据 最新 最高评价 价格由高到低 价格由低到高 透明色 应用 (4)