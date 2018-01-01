{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>customize with nikeid>air max 1","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"shoes:|custom:customize with nikeid|collections:air max 1","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"32980","facetValueName":"Air Max 1","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":6,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12480981","12519473","12494258","12494243","12494251","12480876","12481016","12481030","12480973","12480988","12480869","12481008"],"name":"NIKEiD专属定制 Air Max 1 鞋类. 耐克中国官方商城","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"32980","facetValueName":"Air Max 1","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}

NIKEiD专属定制 Air Max 1 鞋类 男子

女子 缩小范围 20 商品 排序依据 最新 最高评价 价格由高到低 价格由低到高 透明色 应用 (20)