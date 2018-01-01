{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>customize with nikeid>air max","pageCount":3,"searchList2":"shoes:|custom:customize with nikeid|shoe technology:air max","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":26,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12525674","12525716","12525744","12519473","12519213","12519361","12519291","12566375","12493980","12494258","12480973","12483088"],"name":"NIKEiD专属定制 Air Max 鞋类. 耐克中国官方商城","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
灵活缓震的 Nike Air Max 融入个性设计，通过 NIKEiD 专属定制打造专享 Air Max 运动鞋。还有缤纷款式、颜色和尺码的男子、女子和儿童鞋款随你选择。铸就历久弥新的经典 Nike 运动鞋。在包括 Air Max 1 和 Air Max 90 在内的其他 Air Max 训练鞋中添加你喜欢的个性元素，定制你的专属鞋款。
专属定制 AIR MAX 运动鞋
