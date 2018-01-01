{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>accessories and equipment>bags / backpacks>kids","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"accessories and equipment:bags / backpacks|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":10,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12538129","12538147","12334386","12291953","12235033","12323550","12472425","12334396","12472388","12235123"],"name":"NIKE儿童书包_双肩包_训练包. 耐克中国官方商城","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}

耐克儿童背包系列 男子

女子

男孩

女孩 缩小范围 10 商品 排序依据 最新 最高评价 价格由高到低 价格由低到高 应用 (10)