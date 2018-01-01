耐克儿童背包系列

Jordan

Crossbody 单肩包

￥299
1 色

Jordan

起绒双肩包

￥599
2 色

Nike Vapor Sprint

儿童行李包

￥299
2 色

Jordan Retro 3

双肩包

￥1,199
2 色

Nike

儿童印花双肩包

￥269
2 色

Nike Graphic

儿童健身包

￥99
2 色

Nike

儿童印花双肩包

￥269
1 色

Nike Brasilia Just Do It

儿童双肩包（迷你型）

￥199
10 色

CR7

耐克C罗系列儿童双肩包

￥329
1 色

Neymar Jr

儿童足球双肩包

￥329 ￥209
1 色

耐克儿童双肩包/运动包

无论是携带书本或是运动装备， Nike儿童双肩包及其他各种款型的运动包都能以充足的实用性来满足多重需求。经典双肩包、抽绳背包、行李包，各种款式，应有尽有，供您随心挑选。包类产品储物空间充足，采用透气网眼口袋，拉链式口袋以及衬垫式肩带设计，贴合舒适经久耐用。其中一些包类产品配备了干湿隔离层多功能口袋设计并采用抗水涂层以保护运动装备防止受潮。Nike儿童双肩包及运动包款式精美，专为男孩女孩精心定制。

 

