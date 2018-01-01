{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>accessories and equipment>bags / backpacks>kids","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"accessories and equipment:bags / backpacks|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":10,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12538129","12538147","12334386","12291953","12235033","12323550","12472425","12334396","12472388","12235123"],"name":"NIKE儿童书包_双肩包_训练包. 耐克中国官方商城","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
耐克儿童双肩包/运动包
无论是携带书本或是运动装备， Nike儿童双肩包及其他各种款型的运动包都能以充足的实用性来满足多重需求。经典双肩包、抽绳背包、行李包，各种款式，应有尽有，供您随心挑选。包类产品储物空间充足，采用透气网眼口袋，拉链式口袋以及衬垫式肩带设计，贴合舒适经久耐用。其中一些包类产品配备了干湿隔离层多功能口袋设计并采用抗水涂层以保护运动装备防止受潮。Nike儿童双肩包及运动包款式精美，专为男孩和女孩精心定制。