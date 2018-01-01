{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing>golf","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing|sport:golf","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":22,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11951049","11198503","11921541","11921433","12091537","11923060","11550516","12287965","12288061","12103638","11921082","11921062"],"name":"耐克高尔夫服装. 耐克中国官方商城","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
高尔夫服饰
Nike 高尔夫服装在赛场为你缔造非凡舒适感和透气性。无论夹克、长裤、短裤还是其他传统高尔夫服装，均提供男子、女子和儿童款式，可满足从初级到高级各个技能水平的需求。排汗面料助你保持干爽，无论在温暖还是寒冷天气，均可轻松应战。