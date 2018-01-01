{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing>running","pageCount":15,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing|sport:running","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":176,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11924662","11921331","12108270","11921754","12109487","12109359","12269424","12108375","12108491","12108382","12108291","12109367"],"name":"NIKE跑步服装. 耐克中国官方商城","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
跑步服装
Nike 跑步服装包括适合各类天气的跑步上装和下装。你将查找到新推出的各款T恤、短裤、紧身裤、夹克、袜子以及更多产品。我们的跑步服装采用的 Nike Dri-FIT 技术能迅速排除肤表汗液，提高蒸发速度，助你保持身体酷爽，赋予你心无旁骛的运动体验。部分款式还具备保暖和抗水功能，助你在寒冷的雨天使身体保持温暖干燥。Nike 跑步服装和 Nike+ Run Club 训练计划旨在帮助你充分发挥个人潜力，攻克各种运动目标和不同长度的征程。选购我们精心推出的全套 Nike 跑步服饰，其中包含男款、女款和儿童款。