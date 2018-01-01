{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>boys>clothing","pageCount":16,"searchList2":"gated:gender:boys|search collection:clothing","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":188,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12443057","12308073","12302388","12302406","12308074","12302692","12308092","12302394","11316542","11887944","12254218","12254215"],"name":"NIKE男孩服装. 耐克中国官方商城","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
男孩服装
浏览 Nike 男孩服装，备好合适的应季或日常装备。选购包括男孩T恤、短裤和运动裤等产品在内的丰富款型。我们的许多高性能款型都采用 Dri-FIT 技术，能够有效排汗，令身体保持干爽舒适。选购我们的儿童鞋款系列，找到理想的搭配鞋款，或浏览所有 Nike 儿童服装。