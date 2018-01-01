{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing","pageCount":116,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":1384,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12127205","11924703","12127287","11918871","11956061","12090578","12094936","12016686","11949421","11855708","11956042","11855620"],"name":"耐克服装. 耐克中国官方商城","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
耐克服装
Nike.com，时尚与运动风格并存的耐克运动服装, 兼具运动感与舒适性，春夏季款透气吸汗，秋冬季款防寒保暖，用最先进的科技打造卓越性能。 长短袖T恤、衬衫、短裤、外等多款耐克男子服装、女子服装、男孩服装、女孩服装， 为您提供从头到脚的保护。