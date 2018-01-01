{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>women>clothing>tennis","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"gated:gender:women|search collection:clothing|sport:tennis","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11340","facetValueName":"Tennis","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11340","facetValueName":"Tennis","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11340","facetValueName":"Tennis","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":20,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11973125","11812144","12353246","11973124","11923869","11923851","12092958","12101283","10978707","12288069","12101278","11925472"],"name":"女子 网球 服装. 耐克中国官方商城","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11340","facetValueName":"Tennis","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11340","facetValueName":"Tennis","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11340","facetValueName":"Tennis","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}