{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing>spinning","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing|sport:spinning","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"15292","facetValueName":"Spinning","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"15292","facetValueName":"Spinning","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":13,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12353246","11973124","11973125","11812144","11923869","11923851","12092958","12092896","11520243","12175937","12093226","11923838"],"name":"动感单车 服装. 耐克中国官方商城","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"15292","facetValueName":"Spinning","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"15292","facetValueName":"Spinning","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
动感单车 服装
13 商品