{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>kevin durant","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|athlete:kevin durant","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Athlete","facetName":"Athlete","facetValueId":"11388","facetValueName":"Kevin Durant","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Athlete","facetName":"Athlete","facetValueId":"11388","facetValueName":"Kevin Durant","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":1,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12307414"],"name":"儿童 凯文·杜兰特 鞋类. 耐克中国官方商城","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Athlete","facetName":"Athlete","facetValueId":"11388","facetValueName":"Kevin Durant","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Athlete","facetName":"Athlete","facetValueId":"11388","facetValueName":"Kevin Durant","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
儿童 凯文·杜兰特 鞋类
1 商品