儿童 Huarache 鞋类

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>huarache","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|collections:huarache","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"31443","facetValueName":"Huarache","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"31443","facetValueName":"Huarache","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":8,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11950772","11505993","11505991","11257185","12139599","12139580","12128916","11085815"],"name":"耐克Huarache儿童运动鞋-耐克中国官网. 耐克中国官方商城","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"31443","facetValueName":"Huarache","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"31443","facetValueName":"Huarache","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
儿童款 NIKE HUARACHE 运动鞋
儿童款 Huarache 运动鞋从滑水靴汲取设计灵感，在运动场外为孩子塑就时尚醒目的运动风范。轻盈缓震的支撑结构、袜子般舒适的贴合表现、醒目的外观设计，无不令 Nike Huarache 散发出引人瞩目的休闲运动气质。选购儿童款 Huarache，丰富款式和配色任你自由选择，或选购我们的男款、女款、男孩款和女孩款精选设计。