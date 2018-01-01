儿童 Air Max 鞋类

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>air max","pageCount":3,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|shoe technology:air max","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Technology","facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":26,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12115217","12136203","12126084","12020582","11992723","12125309","12125308","12125748","11971733","12125194","12125299","12350389"],"name":"耐克Air Max儿童运动鞋-耐克中国官网. 耐克中国官方商城","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Technology","facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}