{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>running","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|sport:running","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":24,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12184949","12125917","12125637","11591783","11598578","11591789","12521427","12521406","12126307","12126197","12518161","12518058"],"name":"NIKE儿童跑步童鞋. 耐克中国官方商城","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
儿童跑步鞋款
选购儿童跑步鞋款，出色完成下一次跑步。Nike 推出了众多卓越的产品系列和 Air Max、Lunarlon、Free、Zoom 等出色技术，供你自由选购。浏览疾速快跑、自然奔跑和舒适畅跑系列的最新款型。选购我们的儿童跑步短裤和装备，备齐全套跑步装备。浏览所有儿童服装和鞋款。