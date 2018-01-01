{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>soccer/football","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|sport:soccer/football","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":13,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12137278","12209606","12269400","12288073","12137279","12137281","12288060","12473840","12386657","11938177","11257765","11990788"],"name":"儿童 足球 鞋类. 耐克中国官方商城","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
儿童 足球 鞋类
13 商品
儿童足球童鞋
穿上各式 Nike 儿童足球鞋款，一举击败强劲对手。选购 Mercurial 刺客系列、Hypervenom 毒锋系列、Magista 鬼牌系列、Tiempo 传奇系列等最新 Nike 款型。天然硬质草地、天然松软草地、人造场地和室内场地专用战靴供你自由选择。选购儿童足球球衣和手套，备齐全套足球装备。浏览所有儿童服装和鞋款。