儿童 足球 鞋类

13 商品

Nike JR VaporX 12 Club GS CR7 TF

耐克C罗系列幼童/大童人造场地足球童鞋

￥349
1 色

Jr SuperflyX 6 Academy GS TF

幼童/大童人造场地足球童鞋

￥449 ￥359
1 色

Nike JR VaporX 12 Club GS TF

幼童/大童人造场地足球童鞋

￥349 ￥279
1 色

Nike JR VaporX 12 Club PS (V) TF

婴童/幼童人造场地足球童鞋

￥299 ￥239
1 色

Nike JR SPRFLY 6 Academy GS CR7 IC

耐克C罗系列幼童/大童室内/球场足球童鞋

￥469 ￥369
1 色

Nike JR SPEFLY 6 Academy GS CR7 TF

耐克C罗系列幼童/大童人造场地足球童鞋

￥469 ￥369
1 色

Nike JR VaporX 12 Club PS (V)CR7 TF

耐克C罗系列婴童/幼童人造场地足球童鞋

￥299 ￥239
1 色
立即定制

Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly VI Academy MG iD

耐克刺客系列足球鞋

￥549
立即定制 NIKEiD定制
立即定制

Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend VII Academy FG iD

幼童/大童天然硬质草地足球童鞋

￥529
立即定制 NIKEiD定制

Nike JR MercurialX VRTX III NJR TF

耐克刺客系列大童人造场地足球童鞋

￥349 ￥309
1 色

JR Nike Bombax TF

幼童/大童人造场地足球童鞋

￥269 ￥209
1 色

Nike JR Vapor 12 Club PS (V) MG

婴童/幼童多种场地足球童鞋

￥299 ￥269
1 色

儿童足球童鞋

穿上各式 Nike 儿童足球鞋款，一举击败强劲对手。选购 Mercurial 刺客系列、Hypervenom 毒锋系列、Magista 鬼牌系列、Tiempo 传奇系列等最新 Nike 款型。天然硬质草地、天然松软草地、人造场地和室内场地专用战靴供你自由选择。选购儿童足球球衣手套，备齐全套足球装备。浏览所有儿童服装和鞋款。

 

