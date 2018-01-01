{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>basketball","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|sport:basketball","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":16,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12266454","12236411","11893137","11973225","12334558","12247405","12191617","12194648","12128999","12250606","12269875","12288057"],"name":"儿童 篮球 鞋类. 耐克中国官方商城","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
儿童篮球鞋款
Nike 儿童篮球鞋款经匠心设计，能够为稚嫩的双足提供有效的减震保护和轻质支撑。这些鞋款采用 Hyperfuse 结构、Flywire 飞线、Lunarlon 缓震系统等创新技术，打造出具备出众缓震效果和稳定性的舒适耐穿体验。选购男子和女子篮球鞋款。