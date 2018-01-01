{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>jackets and vests>kids","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"jackets and vests:|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":7,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12181782","12123013","12102381","12103761","11920366","11113727","12302323"],"name":"儿童 夹克/马甲. 耐克中国官方商城","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
耐克儿童夹克/外套
Nike 儿童夹克和背心帮助孩子有力应对寒冷天气。丰富款式可供选择，各种厚度设计能满足赛场内外的穿着需求。该系列精选设计具备出众性能，在风雨天气有助孩子保持温暖和舒适。Nike 儿童夹克推出 男孩款和 女孩款。浏览所有 Nike 儿童服装和 鞋款。