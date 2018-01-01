{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>hoodies and pullovers>kids","pageCount":4,"searchList2":"hoodies and pullovers:|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":45,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12409803","12254179","12254216","12254203","12181779","11887876","12240701","12254188","12181783","12181734","11888181","12308112"],"name":"儿童 连帽衫/套头衫. 耐克中国官方商城","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
耐克儿童连帽衫/运动衫
Nike 儿童连帽衫/运动衫帮助孩子有力应对寒冷天气。丰富款式和配色可供选择，助力训练或放松。各种创新性能让孩子在恶劣天气中保持温暖和舒适。Nike 儿童连帽衫推出 男孩款和 女孩款。