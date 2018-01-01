{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>tops and t-shirts>kids","pageCount":13,"searchList2":"tops and t-shirts:|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":155,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12308092","12308068","12181701","12308091","12181665","12308080","12302394","12308074","11888161","12302388","12123104","12219288"],"name":"儿童 上衣/T 恤. 耐克中国官方商城","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
耐克儿童上衣/T恤
选购 Nike 最新款儿童上衣和T恤，助你整装待发。丰富款式、配色和设计可供选择，满足运动训练和日常休闲双重穿着需求。Nike 上衣/T恤采用轻盈面料和材质，结合匠心设计，缔造舒适贴合的穿着体验。Nike 儿童上衣和T恤提供女孩和男孩款式，你也可以浏览所有 Nike 儿童服装和鞋款。