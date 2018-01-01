{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing>nike sportswear","pageCount":26,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing|gated:brand:nike sportswear","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31671","facetValueName":"Nike Sportswear","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31671","facetValueName":"Nike Sportswear","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":303,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12099333","10744878","12099314","11880818","12099623","12099326","11518195","11488167","12294587","12102574","12100087","11969924"],"name":"Nike Sportswear Ropa. Nike.com CL.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31671","facetValueName":"Nike Sportswear","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31671","facetValueName":"Nike Sportswear","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
VESTIMENTA SPORTSWEAR
Luce estupendo dentro y fuera de la cancha con la vestimenta Nike Sportswear. Esta colección ofrece una gran variedad de productos, desde chalecos y chamarras/jackets hasta pantalones deportivos y shorts. La vestimenta Sportswear está confeccionada con tecnología de primera calidad, como Tech Fleece, Dri-FIT y muchas más. Elige entre una variedad de estilos para hombre, mujer y niños, y completa tu estilo con un calzado Sportswear.
