{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>customise with nikeid>nike free","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|custom:customise with nikeid|shoe technology:nike free","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"12946","facetValueName":"Nike Free","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":12,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12515790","12515728","12519167","12501275","12501328","12519189","12521422","12521401","12518151","12518048","12529001","12529022"],"name":"ARTICOLI PERSONALIZZABILI Nike Free Scarpe. Nike.com CH.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"12946","facetValueName":"Nike Free","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}

PERSONALIZZA Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018 iD Scarpa da running - Donna CHF 190 PERSONALIZZA PERSONALIZZA CON NIKEiD PERSONALIZZA Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018 iD Scarpa da running - Uomo CHF 190 PERSONALIZZA PERSONALIZZA CON NIKEiD PERSONALIZZA Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018 iD Scarpa da running - Uomo CHF 190 PERSONALIZZA PERSONALIZZA CON NIKEiD PERSONALIZZA Nike Free RN 2018 iD Scarpa da running - Donna CHF 165 PERSONALIZZA PERSONALIZZA CON NIKEiD PERSONALIZZA Nike Free RN 2018 iD Scarpa da running - Uomo CHF 165 PERSONALIZZA PERSONALIZZA CON NIKEiD PERSONALIZZA Nike Free RN 2018 iD Scarpa da running - Uomo CHF 165 PERSONALIZZA PERSONALIZZA CON NIKEiD PERSONALIZZA Nike Free RN 2018 iD Scarpa da running - Ragazzi CHF 130 PERSONALIZZA PERSONALIZZA CON NIKEiD PERSONALIZZA Nike Free RN 2018 iD Scarpa da running - Ragazzi CHF 130 PERSONALIZZA PERSONALIZZA CON NIKEiD PERSONALIZZA Nike Free RN 2018 iD Scarpa da running - Bambini CHF 115 PERSONALIZZA PERSONALIZZA CON NIKEiD PERSONALIZZA Nike Free RN 2018 iD Scarpa da running - Bambini CHF 115 PERSONALIZZA PERSONALIZZA CON NIKEiD PERSONALIZZA Nike Free RN 2018 iD Scarpa - Neonati/Bimbi piccoli CHF 115 PERSONALIZZA PERSONALIZZA CON NIKEiD PERSONALIZZA Nike Free RN 2018 iD Scarpa - Neonati/Bimbi piccoli CHF 115 PERSONALIZZA PERSONALIZZA CON NIKEiD SHOP ALL