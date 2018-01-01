Bambino Jordan Scarpe

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>jordan","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|gated:brand:jordan","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"10037","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":17,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12463884","12336417","12463888","12468586","12390361","12336399","12507641","12351144","12357404","12256318","11970919","12325664"],"name":"Scarpe e scarpe sportive Jordan - Bambinos. Nike.com CH.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"10037","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
Bambino Jordan Scarpe
17 Articoli