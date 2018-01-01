Scarpe

10 Articoli

Ordina per

Jordan Fly Lockdown

Scarpa da basket - Ragazzi

CHF 115
5 Colori

Air Jordan XXXII Low

Scarpa da basket - Ragazzi

CHF 150
1 Colore

LeBron Soldier XII

Scarpa da basket - Ragazzi

CHF 140
2 Colori

Jordan Flight Legend

Scarpa - Ragazzi

CHF 100
1 Colore

PG 2

Scarpa da basket - Ragazzi

CHF 110
1 Colore


(1)

Air Jordan XXXII

Scarpa da basket - Ragazzi

CHF 180
1 Colore

Nike Air Max Infuriate II

Scarpa (da basket) - Ragazzi

CHF 85
2 Colori


(6)

Nike Team Hustle D 8

Scarpa da basket - Bambini

CHF 60
2 Colori


(1)

Nike Team Hustle D 8

Scarpa da basket - Ragazzi

CHF 65
1 Colore


(1)

Air Jordan XXXI Low

Scarpa da basket - Ragazzi

CHF 150
1 Colore

SCARPE DA BASKET - BAMBINI

Le scarpe da basket Nike per bambini sono studiate per proteggere il piede dagli urti e garantire un sostegno ultraleggero. Sono dotate di struttura Hyperfuse, Flywire, ammortizzazione Lunarlon e altre tecnologie innovative progettate per offrire comfort, ammortizzazione, stabilità e resistenza. Acquista scarpe da basket per uomo e donna.

 

Personalizza le tue scarpe da basket con NIKEiD >> 