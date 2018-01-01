{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>soccer/football>customise with nikeid>firm ground","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"shoes:|sport:soccer/football|custom:customise with nikeid|surface:firm ground","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Surface","facetName":"Global Football Surfaces","facetValueId":"12991","facetValueName":"Firm Ground","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":14,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12554733","12554712","12560788","12566924","12547235","12566938","12473809","12477175","12523019","12523049","12386619","12519259"],"name":"Personnaliser Terrain Sec Football Chaussures. Nike.com CH.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Surface","facetName":"Global Football Surfaces","facetValueId":"12991","facetValueName":"Firm Ground","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}

CHAUSSURES DE FOOTBALL POUR TERRAIN SEC Homme

Femme

Garçon

Fille Affiner 14 Articles Trier par Nouveautés Note moyenne Prix élevé-bas Prix bas-élevé Effacer Appliquer (14)