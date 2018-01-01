HYDRATION 1013 EASY WAYS TO STAY HYDRATEDAs you sweat, you lose electrolytes and fluids that your body needs to function properly. So if you’re going to beat fatigue, it’s best to do it one sip at a time—keeping your water reserves high before, during and after your workouts. Here’s how.
BEFOREYou should consume at least 8 cups of water per day, especially on days when you’re going to be exercising outside. If you have a long run coming up, focus on staying well hydrated and fueled for the whole week leading up to the event. Don’t wait until the night before (or the day of) to start drinking more than usual.
DURINGBring a water bottle with you on your run and take a few sips every 15 to 20 minutes, or make sure you’re going to pass a water fountain on your route. If you plan on pounding the pavement for over an hour, then you should probably take a sports drink that contains electrolytes (sodium, potassium, etc.) as well. As a backup, bring some cash along, just in case you run out of water or go longer than planned and need to grab another beverage somewhere. If you're running a race, take a swig of something every time you pass an aid station, even if it’s just a tiny bit of water.
AFTEREvery training session should end with water, as replenishing fluids is one part of the important post-workout recovery process. It’s also important to consume something healthy, containing a good mix of carbs and protein, within an hour of completing your run. Rehydrate and refuel all at the same time with one of these delicious smoothies.