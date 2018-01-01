Hoodies & Sweatshirts

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>hoodies and pullovers>kids","pageCount":4,"searchList2":"hoodies and pullovers:|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":40,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["10067526","10068215","12227693","12292980","12260637","12610417","12448437","12404473","12227671","12507612","12492383","12293011"],"name":"Hoodies und Sweatshirts für Kinder. Nike.com CH.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
HOODIES UND SWEATSHIRTS FÜR KINDER
Mit Nike Hoodies und Sweatshirts für Kinder kannst du dem Winter gelassen entgegensehen. Unser Angebot umfasst verschiedene Styles und Farben, die dir das Trainieren oder die Freizeit versüßen. Innovative Funktionen sorgen bei Wind und Wetter für warmen Tragekomfort. Nike Hoodies für Kinder sind sowohl für Jungen als auch Mädchen erhältlich.