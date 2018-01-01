Hoodies & Sweatshirts

40 Produkte

Sortieren nach

Nike YA76 Brushed Fleece Pullover

Jungen-Hoodie (8–15 J)

CHF 45
4 Farben

Nike Brushed Fleece Full-Zip

Jungen-Hoodie (8–15 J)

CHF 50
4 Farben

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Hoodie mit durchgehendem Reißverschluss für ältere Kinder (Mädchen)

CHF 110
3 Farben

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Hoodie für ältere Kinder (Jungen) mit durchgehendem Reißverschluss

CHF 90
4 Farben

Nike Air Max

Hoodie für ältere Kinder (Jungen) mit durchgehendem Reißverschluss

CHF 85
1 Farbe

Hurley Burn Baby

Fleece-Hoodie für Herren

CHF 79
1 Farbe

Nike Dri-FIT Therma

Golfoberteil mit Halbreißverschluss für ältere Kinder (Jungen)

CHF 69.95
1 Farbe

Nike Sportswear

Hoodie mit durchgehendem Reißverschluss für ältere Kinder (Mädchen)

CHF 70
2 Farben

Nike Air

Hoodie für ältere Kinder (Jungen) mit durchgehendem Reißverschluss

CHF 70
2 Farben

Nike Sportswear

Hoodie mit durchgehendem Reißverschluss für ältere Kinder

CHF 65
6 Farben

Nike Air

Hoodie mit durchgehendem Reißverschluss für ältere Kinder (Mädchen)

CHF 64.95
2 Farben

Nike Dri-FIT Therma

Trainings-Hoodie mit durchgehendem Reißverschluss für ältere Kinder (Jungen)

CHF 65
4 Farben

HOODIES UND SWEATSHIRTS FÜR KINDER

Mit Nike Hoodies und Sweatshirts für Kinder kannst du dem Winter gelassen entgegensehen. Unser Angebot umfasst verschiedene Styles und Farben, die dir das Trainieren oder die Freizeit versüßen. Innovative Funktionen sorgen bei Wind und Wetter für warmen Tragekomfort. Nike Hoodies für Kinder sind sowohl für Jungen als auch Mädchen erhältlich.

 

 