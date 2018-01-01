Herrenbekleidung

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>clothing>baseball / softball","pageCount":3,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|search collection:clothing|sport:baseball / softball","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"15358","facetValueName":"Baseball / Softball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"15358","facetValueName":"Baseball / Softball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"15358","facetValueName":"Baseball / Softball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":34,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11929197","11986356","12182321","12239939","12290822","12139380","12381053","11986435","11647537","11647552","12239386","12122293"],"name":"Herren Baseball & Softball Bekleidung. Nike.com CH.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"15358","facetValueName":"Baseball / Softball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"15358","facetValueName":"Baseball / Softball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"15358","facetValueName":"Baseball / Softball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
BASEBALLAUSRÜSTUNG UND -BEKLEIDUNG FÜR HERREN
Mit den neuesten Innovationen der Nike Baseballausrüstung und -bekleidung gibst du dein Bestes auf dem Platz. Die Nike Pro Kollektion besteht aus Trainings- und Wettkampf-Essentials mit Kompressionsschichten. Dri-FIT-Material leitet den Schweiß von der Haut ab und sorgt für trockenen, angenehmen Tragekomfort, und die Styles mit Kompressionspassform bieten unterstützenden Halt. Sieh dir auch die neuesten Nike Baseballschuhe und die passende Ausrüstung für die Saison an.