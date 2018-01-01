Vêtements Homme

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>clothing>training","pageCount":8,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|search collection:clothing|sport:training","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":85,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[{"inWallContentCard":true,"rawPrice":null,"localPrice":null,"overriddenLocalPrice":null,"employeePrice":null,"overriddenEmployeePrice":null,"cqPath":"4019e491-a7be-474c-afc9-4c16651356e3","title":"GRANDES TAILLES","subtitle":"Une taille pour chaque athlète","portraitUrl":"https://c.static-nike.com/a/images/w_220,c_limit/dpr_auto/evuiw4vogmo5wopsueyx/grandes-tailles.jpg","altText":"","actionType":"button","actionText":"ACHETER MAINTENANT","destinationId":"https://store.nike.com/gb/en_gb/pw/mens-extended-size-gym-training/7puZon9Zpd9","colorTheme":"light","layout":null,"position":7,"height":1,"width":1,"glitchText":null}],"productIds":["11929314","10723873","12100724","12105685","12105658","11961427","12117374","12101317","12186929","12186930","12284854","12104958"],"name":"Vêtements de sport et de training pour homme. Nike.com CA.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
Les vêtements de training Nike pour Homme répondront à tous vos besoins en matière d'entraînement. Découvrez notre gamme de shorts de training, vêtements de compression et maillots de training. Quel que soit le sport que vous pratiquez, vous trouverez des vêtements qui facilitent la récupération, retiennent la chaleur ou vous aident à rester au frais, pour vous préparer à affronter n'importe quelle situation.
Vêtements Homme
85 Articles
GRANDES TAILLES
Une taille pour chaque athlète
VÊTEMENTS DE TRAINING POUR HOMME
Les vêtements de training Nike pour Homme répondront à tous vos besoins en matière d'entraînement. Découvrez notre gamme de shorts de training, vêtements de compression et maillots de training. Quel que soit le sport que vous pratiquez, vous trouverez des vêtements qui facilitent la récupération, retiennent la chaleur ou vous aident à rester au frais, pour vous préparer à affronter n'importe quelle situation.