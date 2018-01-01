Vêtements Homme

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>clothing>baseball / softball","pageCount":3,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|search collection:clothing|sport:baseball / softball","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"15358","facetValueName":"Baseball / Softball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"15358","facetValueName":"Baseball / Softball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"15358","facetValueName":"Baseball / Softball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":34,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11929197","11986356","12182321","12239939","12290822","12139380","12381053","11986435","11647537","11647552","12239386","12122293"],"name":"Homme Baseball et softball Vêtements. Nike.com CA.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"15358","facetValueName":"Baseball / Softball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"15358","facetValueName":"Baseball / Softball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"15358","facetValueName":"Baseball / Softball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
Vêtements Homme
34 Articles
VÊTEMENTS DE BASEBALL POUR HOMME
Conçus pour que vous puissiez donner le meilleur de vous-même, les vêtements de baseball Nike offrent les dernières innovations. La collection Nike Pro se compose de vêtements de compression indispensables pour l'entraînement et les matchs. Le tissu Dri-FIT évacue la transpiration pour que vous soyez toujours au sec et à l'aise, et les articles de compression offrent une sensation de maintien optimale. Vous trouverez tout ce dont vous avez besoin pour la saison parmi les dernières nouveautés Nike en matière de chaussures à crampons et d'équipements pour le baseball.