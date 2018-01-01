{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>hoodies and pullovers>kids","pageCount":4,"searchList2":"hoodies and pullovers:|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":40,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["10067526","10068215","12227693","12292980","12260637","12610417","12448437","12404473","12227671","12507612","12293011","12492383"],"name":"Sweats à capuche et sweat-shirts pour enfant. Nike.com CA.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
SWEATS À CAPUCHE ET SWEAT-SHIRTS POUR ENFANT
Affrontez le froid avec les sweats à capuche et sweat-shirts Nike pour Enfant. Notre sélection comprend un large choix de modèles et coloris pour vous entraîner ou vous détendre. Ces vêtements innovants sont conçus pour vous aider à rester au chaud et à l'aise en cas d'intempéries. Les sweats à capuche Nike pour Enfant sont disponibles pour Garçon et Fille.