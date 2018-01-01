Enfant Sandales et tongs

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>kids>sandals / flip flops","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"search collection:kids|shoe type:sandals / flip flops","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Type","facetName":"Shoe Type","facetValueId":"13358","facetValueName":"Sandals / Flip Flops","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Type","facetName":"Shoe Type","facetValueId":"13358","facetValueName":"Sandals / Flip Flops","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":9,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12253768","12253855","11950430","11950426","11950590","10872043","10872044","11950427","11950436","11950433","11951019","11256218"],"name":"Sandales et tongs pour enfant. Nike.com CA.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Type","facetName":"Shoe Type","facetValueId":"13358","facetValueName":"Sandals / Flip Flops","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Type","facetName":"Shoe Type","facetValueId":"13358","facetValueName":"Sandals / Flip Flops","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
SANDALES POUR ENFANT
Lorsque les beaux jours arrivent, les sandales Nike pour Enfant deviennent indispensables. Nous proposons un grand choix de modèles pour Garçon et Fille, des claquettes aux tongs et bien plus encore. Les modèles existent pour tous les âges, des bébés aux enfants plus âgés. Découvrez notre sélection complète de chaussures pour Enfant pour voir tous les modèles de chaussures pour Garçon et Fille.