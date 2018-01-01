{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>soccer/football","pageCount":5,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|sport:soccer/football","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":56,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12209736","12209604","12209608","12209707","12209685","12209601","12209668","12269489","12473766","12209704","12209514","12269474"],"name":"Chaussures de football pour enfant. Nike.com CA.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
CHAUSSURES DE FOOTBALL POUR ENFANT
Dominez vos adversaires sur le terrain avec les chaussures de football Nike pour Enfant. Achetez les derniers modèles Nike, notamment Mercurial, Hypervenom, Magista et Tiempo. Notre sélection présente des chaussures conçues pour les terrains secs, les terrains gras, les surfaces synthétiques et le jeu en salle. Complétez votre tenue de football avec nos maillots de football et nos gants pour Enfant. Découvrez tous les vêtements et chaussures pour Enfant.