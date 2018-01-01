Chaussures

10 Articles

Trier par

Jordan Fly Lockdown

Chaussure de basketball pour Enfant plus âgé

CAD 100
5 coloris

Air Jordan XXXII Low

Chaussure de basketball pour Enfant plus âgé

CAD 140
1 coloris

LeBron Soldier XII

Chaussure de basketball pour Enfant plus âgé

CAD 130
2 coloris

Jordan Flight Legend

Chaussure pour Enfant plus âgé

CAD 100
1 coloris

PG 2

Chaussure de basketball pour Enfant plus âgé

CAD 105
1 coloris


(1)

Air Jordan XXXII

Chaussure de basketball pour Enfant plus âgé

CAD 165
1 coloris

Nike Air Max Infuriate II

Chaussure de basketball pour Enfant plus âgé

CAD 82
2 coloris


(6)

Nike Team Hustle D 8

Chaussure de basketball pour Jeune enfant

CAD 65
2 coloris


(1)

Nike Team Hustle D 8

Chaussure de basketball pour Enfant plus âgé

CAD 70
1 coloris


(1)

Air Jordan XXXI Low

Chaussure de basketball pour Enfant plus âgé

CAD 140
1 coloris

CHAUSSURES DE BASKETBALL POUR ENFANT

Les chaussures de basketball Nike pour Enfant sont conçues pour protéger vos pieds contre les chocs et vous assurer un maintien en toute légèreté. Elles sont dotées d'une conception Hyperfuse, de la technologie Flywire, d'un amorti Lunarlon et d'autres technologies innovantes pour vous assurer confort, amorti, stabilité et durabilité. Parcourez les chaussures de basketball pour Homme et Femme.

 

Personnalisez vos chaussures de basketball avec NIKEiD >> 