Shoes

17 Items

Sort By

Clear
CUSTOMISE

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit Moc 2 iD

Women's Running Shoe

CAD 320
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
CUSTOMISE

PG 2 iD

Men's Basketball Shoe

CAD 175
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
CUSTOMISE

PG 2 iD

Men's Basketball Shoe

CAD 175
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
CUSTOMISE

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2 iD

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 295
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
CUSTOMISE

Nike Metcon 4 iD

Women's Training Shoe

CAD 200
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
CUSTOMISE

Nike Metcon 4 iD

Men's Training Shoe

CAD 200
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
CUSTOMISE

Nike Metcon 4 iD

Training Shoe

CAD 200
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
CUSTOMISE

Nike Metcon 4 iD

Training Shoe

CAD 200
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
CUSTOMISE

Nike Metcon 4 iD

Training Shoe

CAD 200
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
CUSTOMISE

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018 iD

Women's Running Shoe

CAD 200
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
CUSTOMISE

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018 iD

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 200
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
CUSTOMISE

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018 iD

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 200
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD