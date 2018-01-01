Kids' Jordan Shoes

16 Items

Sort By

Clear

Jordan Max Aura

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 105
1 Colour
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 105
4 Colours

Jordan Max Aura

Younger Kids' Shoe

CAD 75
1 Colour

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Baby & Toddler Shoe

CAD 58
2 Colours
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Air Jordan 5 Retro

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 165
1 Colour
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Air Jordan 3 Retro

Kids' Shoe

CAD 165
1 Colour

Air Jordan Future

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 145
1 Colour

Jordan Courtside 23

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 110
2 Colours

Jordan Courtside 23

Younger Kids' Shoe

CAD 75
1 Colour
★★★★★
★★★★★
(2)

Air Jordan 12 Retro

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 165 Sold Out
2 Colours
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Air Jordan 3 Retro

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 165 CAD 114.99
1 Colour

Air Jordan XXXII Low

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

CAD 140 CAD 97.99
1 Colour