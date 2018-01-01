Jackets & Gilets

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>jackets and vests>kids","pageCount":4,"searchList2":"jackets and vests:|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":40,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11113727","12358491","12445356","12136608","12373215","12260714","12136606","12373216","12358530","12460391","12138556","12102132"],"name":"Kids' Jackets & Coats. Nike.com CA.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
KIDS' JACKETS & COATS
Battle the cold weather with Nike kids' jackets and coats. Shop styles with varying thicknesses for on and off the field use. Our selection includes features designed to help you stay warm and comfortable in the wind and rain. Nike kids' jackets are available for both boys and girls or browse all Nike kids' clothing and shoes.