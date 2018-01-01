Clothing

2835 Items

Sort By



(65)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Men's Joggers

CAD 120
8 Colours


(33)

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Men's Jacket

CAD 120
8 Colours

+ More



(36)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Men's Full-Zip Hoodie

CAD 158
4 Colours


(21)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Women's Trousers

CAD 110
2 Colours


(8)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Women's Full-Zip Hoodie

CAD 150
3 Colours


(6)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Men's Shorts

CAD 84
5 Colours


(3)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Women's Full-Zip Cape

CAD 158
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Women's Full-Zip Hoodie

CAD 74
3 Colours


(6)

Nike Challenger

Men's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Running Shorts

CAD 42
1 Colour


(11)

Nike Breathe

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

CAD 42
7 Colours

2018 FFF Vapor Match Home

Men's Football Shirt

CAD 200
1 Colour

Nike ACG

Men's Jacket

CAD 185
2 Colours

NIKE CLOTHING

Nike clothing includes styles for every sport, size, age and weather condition. Innovative materials, including sweat-wicking Dri-FIT fabric and weather-defying Storm-FIT fabric, help keep you dry and comfortable, whatever your workout. Explore Nike clothing to find shirts, shorts, pants, jackets, hoodies and more in popular styles for the season.

 

Shop the entire selection >>