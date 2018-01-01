Boys' Clothing

447 Items

Sort By

Clear

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Older Kids' (Boys') Jacket

CAD 84
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

CAD 24
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Gilet

CAD 100
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

CAD 120
4 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

CAD 30
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

CAD 74
2 Colours
INSTACOOL TOPS
Shop now

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

CAD 30
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Boys' Camo Shorts

CAD 42
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

CAD 35
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

CAD 24
1 Colour

Nike

Older Kids' (Boys') 8" (20.5cm approx.) Training Shorts

CAD 38
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Challenger

Older Kids' (Boys') 6" (15cm approx.) Running Shorts

CAD 35
2 Colours

BOYS' CLOTHING

Gear up for your next season or find something for everyday wear with boys’ clothing from Nike. Shop a variety of styles, including boys’ shirts, shorts, pants and more. Many of our performance styles feature Dri-FIT technology to help keep you comfortable and dry by wicking away sweat. Find the perfect footwear to match by shopping our selection of kids’ shoes or browse all Nike kids’ clothing.

 

Shop all boys' styles >>