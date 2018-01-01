0803_B2S_Bags_Backpacks_PWH.jpg

GEAR ON
THE GO Zip it. Pack it. Sling it.
Carry every essential
in style.

KIDS' BACKPACKS & BAGS

16 Items

Sort By

Nike Elemental

Kids' Backpack

54,90 лв.
2 Colours

Nike Elemental

Kids' Backpack

49,90 лв.
9 Colours

+ More

Nike Brasilia Just Do It

Kids' Backpack (Mini)

39,90 лв.
7 Colours

Nike Graphic

Kids' Gymsack

24,90 лв.
4 Colours

Nike Gym Club

Kids' Duffel Bag

54,90 лв.
1 Colour

Nike Vapor Sprint

Kids' Duffel Bag

69,90 лв.
2 Colours

CR7

Kids' Backpack

69,90 лв.
1 Colour

Paris Saint-Germain Stadium

Football Backpack

69,90 лв.
1 Colour
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Nike Brasilia

Training Duffel Bag (Medium)

69,90 лв.
1 Colour
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Nike Brasilia

Training Duffel Bag (Small)

59,90 лв.
4 Colours

Nike Brasilia

Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small)

49,90 лв.
3 Colours

Nike Brasilia

Training Gymsack

24,90 лв.
2 Colours

KIDS' BACKPACKS & BAGS

Whether you're carrying books or sports gear, you’ll find what you need with Nike kids' backpacks and bags. Choose from classic backpacks, drawstring bags, duffel bags and more. Our durable bags feature spacious storage, breathable mesh pockets, zip pockets and padded straps for comfortable wear. Some even have wet/dry storage compartments and a water-resistant coating to protect gear from rain. Nike kids' backpacks and bags come in styles for both boys and girls.

 

Shop all kids' styles >>