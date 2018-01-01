MEISJESKLEDING

547 artikelen

Sorteer op

Wis

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Hoodie voor meisjes

50 €
3 kleuren

Nike INSTACOOL

Kleutertanktop (meisjes)

28 €
2 kleuren

Nike INSTACOOL

Tanktop voor peuters (meisjes)

28 €
1 kleur

Nike Dri-FIT

Meisjesshirt met ronde hals

40 €
2 kleuren

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Meisjesshorts

25 €
3 kleuren


(5)

Nike Dri-FIT Tempo

Hardloopshorts voor meisjes

20 €
1 kleur
MIX & MATCH
Iconische stijlen geïnspireerd op de jaren 90 waarmee je kunt laten zien wie je bent.

Nike Dri-FIT

Hoodie voor meisjes

45 €
2 kleuren

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Meisjesshorts

30 €
2 kleuren

Nike Dri-FIT

Hardloopshorts van 7,5 cm meisjes

20 €
3 kleuren


(1)

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See

Meisjestights

25 €
1 kleur

Nike Seamless

Sport-bh voor meisjes

25 €
4 kleuren

Nike Dri-FIT

Trainingstanktop meisjes

25 €
2 kleuren

MEISJESKLEDING

Wat je favoriete sport of stijl ook is, met de Nike kleding voor meisjes vind je in een handomdraai precies wat je nodig hebt. Shop diverse shirts, shorts, leggings en meer voor meisjes. Veel van onze stijlen zijn voorzien van zweetafvoerende Dri-FIT technologie, die je zowel op als buiten het veld droog en comfortabel houdt. Maak je outfit af met Nike schoenen voor kids, waaronder de nieuwste stijlen voor meisjes, of bekijk alle Nike kleding voor kids.

 

Kun je niet kiezen? Een cadeaubon is altijd een passend cadeau >>

 