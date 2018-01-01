{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>soccer/football","pageCount":6,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|sport:soccer/football","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":63,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12209736","12209604","12209608","12209707","12209685","12209601","12209668","12269489","12269475","12269404","12209602","12209603"],"name":"Voetbalschoenen voor kids. Nike.com BE.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
Voetbalschoenen voor kids
63 artikelen
VOETBALSCHOENEN VOOR KIDS
Ga de strijd aan in onze Nike voetbalschoenen voor kids. Shop de nieuwste Nike stijlen, zoals Mercurial, Hypervenom, Magista en Tiempo. Onze selectie bestaat uit schoenen voor een stevige ondergrond, zachte ondergrond, turf en binnenbanen/zaal. Maak je outfit af met voetbaltenues en -handschoenen voor kids. Bekijk alle kleding en schoenen voor kids.
