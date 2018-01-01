Tights en leggings

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>pants and tights>tights / leggings>kids","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"pants and tights:tights / leggings|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Pants and Tights","facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31642","facetValueName":"Tights / Leggings","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31642","facetValueName":"Tights / Leggings","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":23,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12226647","12318312","11871410","12403303","12536997","12404843","12536579","12429987","12377181","12536581","12376870","12537404"],"name":"Bambino Tights & Leggings. Nike.com BE.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Pants and Tights","facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31642","facetValueName":"Tights / Leggings","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31642","facetValueName":"Tights / Leggings","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
Kun je niet kiezen? Een cadeaubon is altijd een passend cadeau >>
KINDERLEGGINGS EN -TIGHTS
Blijf actief of relax in Nike kinderleggings. Bekijk de nieuwste stijlen, kleuren en designs. Rekbare materialen zijn ontworpen om met je mee te bewegen voor optimaal comfort en ultieme bewegingsvrijheid. Shop onze hele selectie kinderbroeken, waaronder meisjesleggings en jongensbroeken.
Kun je niet kiezen? Een cadeaubon is altijd een passend cadeau >>