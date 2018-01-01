Kinderen Jordan

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>kids>jordan","pageCount":7,"searchList2":"search collection:kids|brand:jordan","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":76,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12390361","12336399","12300876","12527554","12536197","12589422","12404288","11956569","12463884","12336417","12463888","12468586"],"name":"Jordan Kindercollectie. Nike.com BE.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
JORDAN VOOR KIDS
Het is nooit te vroeg om te beginnen met de Jordan collectie schoenen, kleding en gear voor kids. Vind de grootste collectie nieuwe en retro Jordan kinderschoenen die passen bij Jordan kindertops en Jordan kindershorts en creëer een complete Jordan outfit die opvalt. Shop Jordan voor heren, dames, jongens en meisjes en bekijk de Jordan lifestyleproducten voor diverse stijlen voor buiten het veld.