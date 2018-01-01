JONGENSARTIKELEN

37 artikelen

Sorteer op

Wis

Jordan 'City of Flight' MA-1

Jongensjack

135 €
1 kleur

LeBron James All-Star Edition Swingman Jersey

Jordan NBA Connected Jersey voor kids

75 €
11 kleuren

Toronto Raptors Nike Showtime

NBA-jongensjack

70 €
1 kleur

Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics Nike Icon Edition Swingman

NBA-jersey voor kids

65 €
6 Beschikbare spelers

Kobe Bryant City Edition Swingman (Los Angeles Lakers) Jersey

Nike NBA-jersey voor kids

65 €
6 Beschikbare spelers

Jordan Wings

Fleecebroek jongens

60 €
2 kleuren

Jordan Like Mike

Hoodie voor jongens

59 €
1 kleur

Jordan Wings Fleece

Kleuterbroek (jongens)

55 €
2 kleuren

Jordan Flight Fleece P-51

Jongensbroek

50 €
1 kleur

Air Jordan Fleece

Jongensbroek

50 €
1 kleur

Jordan Techno Heather

Hoodie voor kleuters (jongens)

50 €
1 kleur

Jordan Flight AJ 11

Fleecebroek voor jongens

50 €
1 kleur

BASKETBALKLEDING VOOR JONGENS

Speel in stijl met Nike basketbalkleding voor jongens. De kleding bevat Dri-Fit technologie die het zweet wegvoert van je lichaam, zodat je je droog en comfortabel voelt. Shop onze selectie basketbaltanktops, -shirts en -shorts voor jongens, of ontdek onze selectie basketbalkleding voor meisjes. Maak je basketballook af met Nike gear en schoenen voor jongens.

 

Personaliseer je basketbalschoenen met NIKEiD >>