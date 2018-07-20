NIKE KIDS' SHOES & TRAINERS

Show off unique moves on the court, field or play ground in Kids' Nike Shoes. Whether your young athletes' favourite sport is football, tennis or basketball, Nike kids' trainers are built for performance with the athlete in mind. Kids' Nike running shoes with flyknit have a lightweight design to help focus on speed while basketball shoes equipped with air-sole technology help increase impact protection on the court. When it comes to football find a large variety of kids' shoes built for different surfaces as well as different field positions.

KIDS' SHOES ARE IN STYLE ON OR OFF THE FIELD

Finish off any great streetwear or classroom look with a variety of kids' Nike shoes for boys and girls. From Air Max, Cortez, Huarache and Roshe, no Nike outfit is complete without statement kicks for your young athlete's feet. Pair any kids' shoe with Nike kids' tracksuits, tops, bottoms, socks and gear for school or the next game day. Also, find Nike shoes for both men and women in a variety of styles or step into the designers seat and get creative with NIKEiD.

