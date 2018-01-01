Kinder Funktionsunterwäsche & Nike Pro

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>base layer and nike pro>kids","pageCount":3,"searchList2":"base layer and nike pro:|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":30,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12172716","11960047","12388586","11773532","12323255","10992000","12318152","11960038","12404875","11773510","11986711","11773539"],"name":"Nike Pro Funktionskleidung für Kinder. Nike.com BE.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}