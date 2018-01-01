{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>skateboarding","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|sport:skateboarding","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12914","facetValueName":"Skateboarding","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12914","facetValueName":"Skateboarding","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":8,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["10257827","12182626","12182624","12127031","12132173","12132171","11401596","11951542"],"name":"Nike Kids' Skate Shoes. Nike.com AU.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12914","facetValueName":"Skateboarding","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12914","facetValueName":"Skateboarding","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
Skateboarding Shoes
8 Items
KIDS' SKATE SHOES
Nike Skateboarding. Respect the past, create the future. Nike SB is a balance of premium style and unmatched innovation. Explore our best kids' skate shoes in Eric Koston, Paul Rodriguez and Stefan Janoski styles. Find Nike kids' skate shoes for both boys and girls.