Tights & Leggings

10 Items

Sort By

★★★★★
★★★★★
(4)

Nike Pro

Older Kids' (Girls') Training Capris

$45 Sold Out
1 Colour

Nike Pro

Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Tights

$55
1 Colour

Nike Pro Warm

Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tights

$55
1 Colour

Nike

Older Kids' (Girls') Training Tights

$55
1 Colour

Nike Pro Warm

Girls' Printed Tights

$55
1 Colour

Nike Pro

Older Kids' (Girls') Tights

$45
1 Colour

Nike Pro

Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Training Tights

$50
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Leggings

$45
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Girls') JDI Leggings

$40
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings

$40
3 Colours

KIDS' TIGHTS & LEGGINGS

Stay active or relax comfortably with Nike kids' leggings. Check out the latest styles, colours and designs. Stretchy fabrics are designed to move as you move for maximum comfort and range of motion. Shop our entire selection of kids' pants, including girls' leggings and boys' pants.

 

Shop all kids' styles >>