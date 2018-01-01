Shoes

56 Items

Sort By

Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 360 Elite FG Just Do It

Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

$200
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Superfly VI Academy Just Do It MG

Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot

$100
3 Colours

Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor XII Academy Just Do It MG

Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot

$90
2 Colours

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Academy Just Do It

Younger/Older Kids' Indoor/Court Football Shoe

$100
2 Colours

Nike Jr. Hypervenom III Elite Dynamic Fit Just Do It FG

Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

$200
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Hypervenom Phantom III Academy Dynamic Fit Just Do It FG

Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

$110
2 Colours

Nike Jr. Hypervenom Phantom III Academy Just Do It FG

Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

$90
1 Colour

Nike Jr. HypervenomX Phantom III Academy IC

Younger/Older Kids' Indoor/Court Football Shoe

$90
1 Colour
CUSTOMISE

Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly VI Academy MG iD

Football Boot

$130
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Jr. Magista Obra II Academy Dynamic Fit Just Do It FG

Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

$110
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend VII Elite Just Do It FG

Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

$130
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Hypervenom Phantom III Academy Dynamic Fit AG-PRO

Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Grass Football Boot

$110
1 Colour

KIDS' FOOTBALL BOOTS

Take on the opposition with Nike kids' football boots and shoes. Shop the latest Nike styles, including Mercurial, Hypervenom, Magista and Tiempo. Our selection features boots made for firm ground, soft ground, turf and indoor surfaces. Complete your football outfit with kids' football kits and gloves. Browse all kids' clothing and shoes.

 

Shop all kids' football styles >>