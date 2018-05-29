{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>women>clothing","pageCount":64,"searchList2":"gated:gender:women|search collection:clothing","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":767,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[{"inWallContentCard":true,"rawPrice":null,"localPrice":null,"overriddenLocalPrice":null,"employeePrice":null,"overriddenEmployeePrice":null,"cqPath":"6fa7f677-5a96-4779-a7a3-304703ef673c","title":"NuMetallic Pack","subtitle":"Your favourite icons in bold leather.","portraitUrl":"https://c.static-nike.com/a/images/w_220,c_limit/dpr_auto/tb09dvcdbrcwgm3hcs0p/numetallic-pack.jpg","altText":"","actionType":"button","actionText":"SHOP NOW","destinationId":"https://store.nike.com/pw/nike-beautiful-x-powerful-collection/r48?intpromo=CDP-WOMAN:P1:20180529:WMNSXCAT:IWCNUMETALLIC","colorTheme":"dark","layout":null,"position":7,"height":1,"width":1,"glitchText":null}],"productIds":["12231598","11193085","11520554","12230888","12159314","12093083","12051808","12231706","12159331","12100319","12295045","12159329"],"name":"Women's Clothing. Nike.com AT.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
Women's Clothing
767 Items
NuMetallic Pack
Your favourite icons in bold leather.